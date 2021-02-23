District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a busy weekend of snowmobile and ice fishing activity as the cold snap broke and lots of people were out enjoying the warmer weather. Training was also attended.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week checking ice anglers and patrolling area snowmobile trails. The nice weather this past weekend had many people out enjoying the outdoors. Many people were up enjoying the area’s snowmobile trails. Enforcement action taken this past week consisted of operating unregistered snowmobiles on area trails and not displaying registration properly.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports illegal exhaust on a snowmobile is still a common occurrence being encountered and addressed. Any modification to the snowmobile’s exhaust that increases noise levels produced is not allowed. Just because an aftermarket exhaust is called a “trail can” does not make legal for use on trails in Minnesota. The local clubs and various agencies have put extensive time and energy into establishing trails, often with the use of easements through private property. Excessive noise can generate complaints and threats of revoking easements, which would cause trails to be closed in some instances. Other violations encountered included a juvenile operating a snowmobile on the roadway at night without a working tail light, snowmobile speed, expired snowmobile registration, failure to display registration, and fishing license violations.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time checking anglers and patrolling snowmobile trails over the past week. Outdoor activity increased greatly after the spell of bitter cold weather. Snowmobile season seems to finally be in full force, seeing as higher numbers of snowmobilers from all over the state were observed over the weekend. Trail conditions are in good to fair condition as of late. The most common violation found over the week was excessive snowmobile speed. Zavodnik wants to remind operators to also drive at reasonable speeds, as trail conditions can change quite quickly.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking anglers and snowmobile activity. Fishing remains poor. Area forest roads were checked and public access sites monitored.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobile activity. Warmer weather brought many people out after a two-week cold spell. Fishing success remained poor this past week. Snowmobile trails are still in poor condition due to the little amount of snow this winter. Broughten also fielded calls regarding dogs chasing deer, abandoned property, and trespass.