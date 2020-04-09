District 5 - Eveleth area
Tuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports most of the past week's work activity revolved around fishing and boat and water safety enforcement on the Rainy River. People are reminded of the 'Stay at Home' order. Please go outside, but do so within your community.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) tended to equipment maintenance and seasonal changes. Angling locations were monitored. Slatinski assisted a local agency with a call about an individual with little clothing on who was suffering from exposure to the overnight temperature of 16 degrees. He also handled miscellaneous animal-related complaints. It soon will be that time of year when baby wild animals will be entering the world. People are reminded to leave baby animals alone. The best chance for survival is with their mother, so don't broadcast their location but instead save a memory and leave the area.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports continued monitoring of public access sites and checking area lakes. Area forest roads were checked. Equipment work was completed and administrative tasks were completed. Migratory birds continue to arrive in the area as large numbers of geese and swans were noted.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) fielded calls regarding nuisance animals and trespass issues over the week. Late Saturday evening, Zavodnik observed a truck parked on the shoulder of the road with its hazards lights on. While proceeding with a motorist assist, it was clear that the operator was extremely intoxicated and unaware that he was nearly 200 miles away from his residence. The operator was charged with 3rd degree DUI, 4th degree driving under the influence, and open bottle. Enforcement action was also taken on a variety of recreational vehicle violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and ATV riders, conducted a decorative materials investigation, assisted the Hibbing Police Department with an intoxicated pedestrian lying in an alley, dealt with a complaint of a goose caught in a beaver trap and issued a beaver permit. Enforcement action was taken for no state park permit, a minnow trap violation, and ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Fishing success remained limited. Ice has begun to pull away from shore and is starting to deteriorate. Broughten also assisted with a car vs. deer crash.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.