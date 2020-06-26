District 5 — Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports busy weekend with fishing and boating enforcement on Rainy Lake. It appears the activity/traffic on Rainy Lake is up from previous years because of the international border being closed. Many people who normally would fish in Ontario are now fishing Minnesota border waters. ATV activity, fire complaints and animal-related complaints were also handled throughout the week.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports continued monitoring of public access sites. Area lakes and forest roads were checked. Administrative tasks completed and equipment work done.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) patrolled the surrounding lakes and OHV trails throughout the past week. Windy weather and variable temperatures have seemed to make fishing on larger lakes difficult, with many people finding an inconsistent walleye bite. He also assisted the State Patrol with various calls, including an individual who had run out of gas at an intersection. Upon further investigation, he openly admitted to not having a valid driver?s license and to have been cited three times as of late for operating a motor vehicle while his driving privileges were revoked. Zavodnik addressed multiple ATV violations, found two individuals angling without a license, and handed out a cease and desist order to an individual who was observed dredging the lake bottom with an excavator.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, ATV riders and state park enforcement. He also assisted the St Louis County Sheriff?s Office with an airlifted victim of an ATV crash. Enforcement action was taken for no state park permit, OHV trespass, driving after revocation, unattended campfire and a number of boating and ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers reported moderate success. Broughten fielded calls of nuisance bears, abandoned property and ATV rules.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.