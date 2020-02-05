District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a busy weekend with snowmobile activity and lots of people enjoying the mild weather. Trails were in great shape but as the weekend came to an end they were less desirable as the high traffic took its toll. Great job by the local snowmobile clubs for all their efforts and work maintaining the trails. Thank you! Enforcement action for the weekend included registration and loud exhaust issues.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) spent time monitoring the snowmobile trails for the kickoff of the Arrowhead 135 Ultra Marathon. A group of students completed the snowmobile operator's course to meet the snowmobile safety requirements. A deer goal-setting workshop was attended in International Falls with discussion on many topics. Another workshop is scheduled for Feb. 27, from 6-9 p.m. at the Rainy River Community College. Slatinski assisted a local business with raccoons causing damage and living where they were not wanted. Snowmobile traffic has picked up considerably with enforcement action taken for illegal exhaust and registration issues. Slush continues to be a problem off of marked trails.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes with little angling activity observed given the poor lake conditions. Snowmobile trails and area forest roads were checked. Deer continue to struggle with snow depths. Equipment work and administrative tasks were completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook Station) spent time patrolling the snowmobile trails around the Virginia and Cook areas over the week. On one occasion, while Zavodnik and Lt. Frericks were on snowmobile patrol, they observed an individual traveling at a speed of 86 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone. When the individual was stopped and asked how fast he thought he was going, the operator stated, "I didn't dare look down to see, but I knew I was going too fast." The trails were extremely busy over the weekend, and Zavodnik made many stops mainly due to excessive speed. On another occasion, Zavodnik was nearly struck by an oncoming snowmobiler taking a corner too wide. He wants to remind snowmobilers that as trails deteriorate due to heavy use, especially on the corners, speed should always be considered no matter what the posted speed limit is. Zavodnik also spent time investigating a deer-hunting violation that occurred this fall as well as possible deer-poaching activity. Common violations found over the week included expired registration, excessive speed, careless operation, failure to affix license numbers, and no angling license in personal possession.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, snowmobiles, otter and bobcat fur registration, finished a trapping/snaring violation case, followed up on an invalid deer-hunting license violation and assisted the U.S. Forest Service with a shooting violation. Enforcement action was taken on angling without a license, disposing of bait into state waters, taking deer with an invalid license, taking deer over the limit, failure to check snares daily, leaving snares set after the close of the season, setting a snare in a deer trail, and a number of snowmobile violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Anglers reported limited success this past week. Snowmobiling activity remains high. Snowmobile trails are in decent shape but could use fresh snow.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.