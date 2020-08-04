District 5 — Eveleth areaMonday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports another busy weekend with lots of people out boating, fishing, and participating in other outdoor-related activities. Windy weather hasn’t been the most conductive for fishing on Rainy Lake as most people were trying to tuck behind islands and inside channels. A few animal-related complaints were also handled throughout the week.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports bear complaints continue to come in, although there are fewer as people continue to identify and remove food sources. Angling numbers continue to be strong in the area with fair success being seen. As the days begin to get shorter, the talk is starting to change to bear baiting and additional ATV activity has been observed. Monitoring of area state forest campgrounds continues with complaints responded to.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring boating activities over the week. Wild rice beds were checked and ATV activity was monitored. Fishing success continues to be poor. Public access sites continue to be checked. Equipment work is ongoing.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time following up on a litter complaint over the week. The suspect was quick to admit to the offense, and nearly half-a-truck-bed full of beer bottles and cans were brought back to their rightful owner. Public water access violations were investigated, and Zavodnik also helped out with academy training for watercraft week at Camp Ripley.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers, boaters, ATVs, OHMs and state park enforcement. A 9-year-old was seen operating a PWC doing adult-type stunts. He topped it off when he decided to closely circle Bozovsky’s patrol boat at high speed. Jet skis cannot be operated by people under 13, and they must have a safety certificate. A person was cited for no angling license. The spouse of the person cited said he had not seen a CO in 30 years of owning an island on Lake Vermilion, which apparently played out in the decision to take the chance to fish without one. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, removing aquatic plants without a permit, a state park camping violation and a number of ATV, OHM, PWC and boating violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring ATV and fishing activity. ATV activity remains high. Broughten fielded multiple ATV trespass and damage complaints this week. ATV operators are reminded to stay on trails and respect private and public property. Few anglers were observed this week, but those out reported moderate success. Broughten continues to receive many nuisance-bear complaints. Most nuisance bear problems are solved when the property owners remove food sources and clean up garbage.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.