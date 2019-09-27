District 5 — Eveleth area Wednesday
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) assisted the State Patrol and St. Louis County with a vehicle crash on Highway 53 earlier in the week. Zavodnik has fielded multiple calls over the past week about nuisance bears and has encouraged callers to eliminate all food sources if possible. The weekend was unusually quiet with waterfowl hunters on opening day, but the ones checked were successful in bagging a few birds during the morning flight. Zavodnik wants to remind hunters that it's their responsibility to make sure they have all of the required licenses and stamps before they are out in the field hunting. Various license/stamp and ATV violations were encountered during the week, as was failure to validate a sturgeon tag and extra lines.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports another busy week in the area. The splendor of fall colors and many recreational opportunities have people outdoors for a wide variety of reasons. Anglers report success in between periods of rain and high winds. Waterfowl opener was a little lackluster with the fewest number of hunters ever observed, likely due to threats of thunderstorms. The second day was better with more hunters and more birds in the bag. A couple individuals were assisted when they experienced mechanical issues several miles from the access. Reports of wanton waste and sick/injured animals were fielded and followed up on. A common phrase heard over the weekend was, "I told the salesperson to give me what I need for duck hunting," when there were required licenses or stamps missing. The person selling the license is not responsible for making sure you have what you need and, in many cases, may not know. Check before you leave the store to make sure you got what you asked for and what you need. In one case, a person was sold an angling license along with waterfowl stamps instead of a small-game license.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports the waterfowl hunting on opener was consistent with previous years very poor with few hunters. Hunters reported very few ducks. Angling activity and boating continue. ATV activities were monitored locally. Area forest roads were checked and assistance was provided to DNR Forestry.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent the past week finishing up earlier cases. Time was spent working anglers and boating enforcement, including loud boats. The number of small-game hunters observed was still low but should increase with cooler weather and foliage dropping.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the duck opener, ongoing small-game seasons, the state park and ATV riders. He also taught firearms safety classes twice in Hibbing. Duck hunters did fairly well on opening weekend with mainly mallards and wood ducks in the bag. Poor shooting, sky-busting and not retrieving ducks in thick wild rice stands resulted in fewer ducks than there could have been. Bozovsky had chats with a number of hunters about retrieving ducks right away to avoid losses. Otherwise, license, PFD, unplugged guns and duck stamp issues were handled. One angler was encountered who put an end to a mystery of a person who gave a false name a number of years back. At that time the person had been found hunting deer without a license and over bait. Bozovsky recognized the person and this time he gave his real name. He was cited for no fishing license, no driver's license and no insurance. Ironically, he had paid his deer-hunting tickets from the previous encounter. Enforcement action was taken for an unplugged gun, federal duck stamp violations, no license in possession, wanton waste, no PFDs, no fishing license, no driver's license and blocking a gate to a WMA.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting and angling activity. Fewer bear hunters were observed. Grouse hunters reported finding birds but the grouse are difficult to see due to the amount of leaves on the trees. Opening weekend of waterfowl hunting yielded poor results. The few groups of duck hunters Broughten encountered reported seeing very few ducks. Broughten also assisted the State Patrol with a driving complaint.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at firearms safety and trapper education classes, and then attended the field day for the firearms safety class. Several complaints of aggressive wolf activity are currently being investigated. Few duck hunters were checked during the duck opener; more grouse hunters were seen. Enforcement action was taken on a juvenile hunter who was given some bad advice about what kind of hunting license he needed. Frericks explained which license he needed and assisted him in purchasing it on the spot out in the field. Frericks checked two anglers who had a resident combination angling license. He noticed that neither the man nor the woman wore wedding rings. The man eventually admitted they were not married. Their combination angling license was seized and invalidated. The angler was issued a citation and advised he could purchase an individual angling license.
Cook vacant.