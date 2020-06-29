District 5 - Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports fishing and boating enforcement on Rainy Lake continues to be the main emphasis of the work load. Instructing emergency vehicle operation training was also conducted at Camp Ripley during the week. Enforcement action for license violations and angling with extra lines was taken.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports training was attended at Camp Ripley with the remainder of the week focusing on angling and boating activity. Anglers have started to see evidence of the mayfly hatch, which was a popular reason for not having very good success for many. Others reported they have had to move around a lot to find active fish but the result was fish on the dinner plate. Various license, angling, and boating violations were noted and addressed.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and boating activities. Area forest roads and public access sites were checked. Equipment work and administrative items completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent the majority of the week patrolling Lake Vermilion checking anglers and working boating safety enforcement. The mayfly hatch is in full bloom, and the walleye bite has been found to be difficult as of late. Zavodnik assisted the State Patrol with multiple calls over the week including a DWI arrest resulting in an individual being nearly four times over the legal alcohol concentration. He also responded to a motorcycle crash in the Tower area and assisted with a fire that got out of control on a Lake Vermilion island.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, ATV riders, state park and invasive species enforcement. Bozovsky also worked a detail in the BWCA with CO Broughten. Bozovsky assisted the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office with an injury vehicle accident at a lake access. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession and a number of boating, invasive species transport and ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success. Warmer weather over the weekend resulted in high recreational boating activity. Continued lack of rain is starting to increase fire danger. Broughten also investigated an aquatic plant violation.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.