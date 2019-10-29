District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports spending most of the past week preparing for and testifying in a jury trial involving a deer baiting case from 2017. The individual was found guilty of three counts of deer baiting. Equipment issues were handled, as were questions in regards to waterfowl hunting on Rainy Lake and the Rainy River. Small-game and fishing activities were also monitored throughout the station.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports activities monitored this past week included waterfowl hunting, small-game hunting, ATV use, and trapping. Grouse hunters are seeing more birds and reporting more success. Several youngsters reported they harvested their first grouse. A reminder to make sure hunters of all ages have the required licenses and safety training before heading afield. Many people were observed preparing for the upcoming firearms deer season. Assistance was provided to a trapper in releasing a fisher from a foothold trap. The animal ran away none the worse for wear.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports beaver and bear complaints continued over the past week. Little trapping activity was noted over the weekend water-trapping opener. Most waterways will be frozen over by midweek as low temperatures dip into the teens. Numerous phone calls were answered and permits issued during the week.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time earlier in the week attending training at the BCA. He handled a number of trespass complaints and concerns regarding the upcoming deer season. As ground foliage and temperatures have started to drop, grouse numbers have seemed to increase but hunter numbers were low. Zavodnik spent the majority of his time getting accustomed to his new station area. He wants to remind deer hunters that all bait must be completely removed 10 days prior to hunting over the area.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent a good part of the week dealing with nuisance-beaver and bear complaints. He is investigating a trespass complaint along with some reported small-game violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting and trapping seasons and ATV riders. He checked balsam bough cutters, recovered a road-killed bald eagle, and monitored a special disability hunt at the local state park. A deer hunter in a mentored hunt went against the hunt sponsor rules and state statute and shot a deer without a license for the mentored hunter. Enforcement action was taken for taking a deer without a license, transporting a loaded firearm, transport an uncased handgun, operating a motor vehicle on a state trail, no navigation lights, and a number of ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring hunting, trapping, and angling activity. Few trappers were observed during the water-trapping opener. Grouse hunters reported moderate success. Broughten investigated a hunter-harassment complaint and attended training in St. Paul.
International Falls #2 vacant.
Virginia vacant.