District 5 — Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports snowmobile and ice fishing enforcement continue to be the main emphasis for work activities. A Voyageurs National Park and Minnesota DNR work coordination meeting was attended during the week. Animal-related complaints and snowmobiling questions were also handled throughout the week.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports snowmobiles were a common sight on one of the busiest weekends. Anglers were also out enjoying the last days of the inland walleye season, with some success observed. Violations encountered included snowmobile speed, registration issues, and unattended shelters without identification. A coordination meeting with Voyageurs National Park was also attended.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) checked area lakes and snowmobile trails, monitored area forest roads, and checked public access sites. Fishing remains poor with little activity noted.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent the majority of the week assisting an out-of-state conservation officer investigating a possible big-game violation. He also wrapped up a case from the previous archery season. During the investigation, the person was fairly forthcoming about the violation, and admitted to being ?guilty as sin.? Enforcement action was taken, including an eight-point set of antlers being seized. With warm weather hitting much of the region, the snowmobile trails stayed in reasonably good shape. Speed was still the most common violation on the trails, but Zavodnik also observed the vast majority obeying the speed limit.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) worked this past week on his snowmobile. Areas of enforcement were speed, registration, unsafe trail use, and stop sign violations. Some time was spent focusing on anglers. Trout anglers are reporting good fishing, and with the warm weather there were a good number of them venturing onto Trout Lake.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobile riders, handled a complaint of someone intentionally blocking a public access with plowed snow, and worked snowmobiles and lake trout anglers in the Ely and Tower stations. Most folks aren?t happy when they receive a citation, but one snowmobile rider was so upset that upon his exit he nearly tipped his snowmobile over twice. Enforcement action was taken for no trout stamp, unattended lines, being more than 200 feet from a tip up, blocking a public access, fish house violations, transporting a loaded/uncased handgun, littering, ATV violations, and snowmobile violations consisting primarily of registration and speed.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success remained limited and snowmobile activity remained high. Snowmobile trails are starting to deteriorate due to the lack of new snow.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.