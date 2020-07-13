District 5 - Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports another busy weekend as the weather has been very cooperative for boating, fishing, and other water-related activities on Rainy Lake. A trespass issue was looked into, along with monitoring ATV activities in the area. Enforcement action was taken for boat registration issues, insufficient PFDs, and no licenses in possession.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) assisted with instruction at the current Academy at Camp Ripley. Many bear-related complaints were heard over the past week. A common thing observed at all the locations was some type of food source, whether meant for the bears or not. They are hungry and will keep coming back if they are getting any type of reward for their efforts. Angling activity was steady with a rise in the success rate reported.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports boating and angling activity were checked. Fishing remains poor. ATV activity was checked and forest roads monitored. Equipment work continues.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent the majority of his time focused on boat and water safety throughout the week. Zavodnik has noticed a common trend of individuals failing to have life-saving devices on board non-motorized watercraft. He continues to monitor such activity closely. He also fielded complaints regarding state campground violations and monitored loud watercraft exhaust on Lake Vermilion. Zavodnik wants to remind individuals that all non-motorized watercraft over 10 feet in length are required to be licensed. Multiple ATV and watercraft violations were addressed, and he also assisted local law enforcement with a boating accident.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, state park enforcement, and an ATV complaint. Bozovsky received multiple PWC complaints of individuals operating PWCs while lying down, on their phone, and operating the throttle with their feet. The latter nearly struck another watercraft. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV in a state park, and ATV, PWC and boating violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring boating, fishing, and ATV activity. Anglers continue to report limited success. Boating and ATV activity remained high. Broughten also fielded calls regarding nuisance bears and aquatic plant violations.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.