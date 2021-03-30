District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing activity on the Rainy River is in full swing with most accesses from International Falls to Baudette to Lake of the Woods open. Most anglers, whether walleye fishing or sturgeon fishing, had luck, with some days better than others. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, watercraft registration issues, and boat/water safety equipment violations. People are reminded to have enough life jackets in boat for the number of people onboard, and to have a Type IV throwable PFD.
CO Curt Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week patrolling the Rainy River with other area officers checking anglers and conducting boat and water safety equipment inspections. Enforcement action was for angling without a license, insufficient number of PFDs, boat registration, and unattended lines.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads and local lakes over the past week. Equipment work was completed. ATV activity was checked and numerous phone calls were returned. Administrative tasks were completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) followed up on a number of events pertaining to litter left on the ice after the shelter removal date. He assisted other agencies with calls pertaining to a suicidal individual with a gun, an unwanted individual at a residence, and a fatal vehicle crash. Zavodnik took enforcement action for littering, burning without a permit, and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Vehicle maintenance and preparation for the boating season were also completed.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success this week. Ice continues to deteriorate on area lakes. Broughten fielded calls regarding ATVs on closed trails, trespass, and timber theft.
Hibbing - vacant.
Tower - vacant.
Virginia - vacant.