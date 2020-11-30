District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook), along with CO Kittelson and COC Simonson, responded to a complaint involving a party retrieving a dead deer on private property. After further investigation, the passenger was found to have taken a doe in a lottery zone without the appropriate license, had failed to validate and attach the tag, and had registered it as a buck because they knew a doe could not be legally taken with that license. During the course of the interview, the known driver, whose driving privileges are cancelled, pulled into the driveway with the suspected pickup truck that transported the illegally shot deer. He also had the strong odor of alcohol coming from him and was ultimately found to be under the influence of alcohol. Enforcement action, including a DWI arrest and the seizure of a rifle, deer, and a motor vehicle, was taken during the course of the investigation.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports seasonal equipment maintenance and storage were tended to. Questions were heard in regards to the muzzleloader deer-hunting season. Assistance was provided to individuals having trouble obtaining deer-hunting licenses. People are reminded to discard unwanted deer remains appropriately. Along roads and trails are not appropriate and this behavior does not shed a good light on the hunting community.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads and checking public water access sites over the past week. Area lakes were checked and hunting activities were monitored. Equipment work is ongoing.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the muzzleloader deer season, the special state park muzzleloader deer season, and a complaint of several large deer-hunting-related items left on the local WMA. Computer training was also completed. Enforcement action was taken on state park violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) continued with follow-up investigation on several cases started during the rifle deer season. Annual safety training was completed. Frericks responded to the report of a wolf that was shot after displaying odd and concerning behavior.
International Falls #2 – vacant.