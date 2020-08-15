District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time working boating safety and angling enforcement over the past week. Overall, safety compliance was much higher than seen in previous weeks. He also responded to a call regarding someone burning trash in the middle of town. Upon contact, Zavodnik observed multiple fans blowing on a fire that consisted of garbage and a large tree stump. The individual initially denied that he had anything to do with it or that there was a fire burning right in front of him. After a more in-depth conversation, the suspect admitted to the violation and appropriate action was taken. Zavodnik assisted multiple agencies with the apprehension of an individual who at first fled on a motorcycle and then on foot. Enforcement action taken included boating safety, registration, and angling license violations. Zavodnik is also investigating possible aquatic plant management violations that occurred over the week.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring ATV activity and checking public water access sites. Angling and boating activities were checked. Equipment work was completed. Angling success remains poor. Wild rice stands continue to be checked.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked angling, boating and OHV activity during the past week. A day was spent in the state park with a property damage investigation. Assistance was provided at an injury bicycle/car crash with a young boy being struck. As Bozovsky approached two anglers, one angler who was using too many lines. The angler bit the line off on his second fishing rod, which had illegal bait consisting of a sunfish. If that wasn’t enough, when Bozovsky’s back was turned, the guy’s young son was signaled to do the same and bit his sunfish-baited line. Both cut lines were retrieved and enforcement action was taken. Enforcement action was taken on angling with extra lines, illegal bait, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burning prohibited materials and burn permit violations, and a number of boating, AIS, ATV and OHM violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring ATV, boating, and AIS activity. Broughten followed up on littering and jet ski-related complaints. Broughten continues to field nuisance-bear complaints. Property owners are reminded to remove food sources completely, including bird feeders.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.