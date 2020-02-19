Tuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the busiest snowmobile weekend of the year, with lots of people from around the state and other states/countries enjoying the area trails. Snowmobile enforcement details with the U.S. Border Patrol agents and Voyageurs National Park rangers were conducted along the border trails. The International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club held its annual radar run event for charity, which had a great turnout. Hats off to the club for the great event and cause. Enforcement action for past week included snowmobile registration issues, loud exhaust, fail to transfer title, and speed.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the past week's activity mainly involved angling and snowmobile activity. Most anglers reported fishing success slowed as the cold front moved in to the area. Snowmobile activity has been steady with most people choosing to use overland trails as the lake surfaces have developed snow drifts and, in general, aren't as smooth. A meeting was attended in Koochiching County in preparation of spring fishing activity on Rainy River.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and snowmobile trails. Equipment work and administrative tasks were completed. Area forest roads were checked.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time attending a week-long training and followed up on a few hunting violations from the previous deer-hunting season. Multiple snowmobile crashes occurred over the past week, some resulting in serious injury. Zavodnik also spent time patrolling the trails, with speed being the most common violation found.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) checked anglers and snowmobilers this past week. Angling is pretty slow as we enter late winter. The trails were in good condition, but some fresh snow would sure be welcome. There was a fatal snowmobile crash south of Tower this past week. Remember to slow down and stay on the right side of the trail. Hopkins worked stop sign violations, speed, and driving on the wrong side of the trail.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobile riders, and investigated the death of a gray wolf, and two bobcat-possession cases. Bozovsky responded to a snowmobile injury crash where speed appeared to be a factor. A wolf was killed on a snowmobile trail south of Side Lake. He is trying to determine whether it was intentional or accidental. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIP line or the Bozovsky directly. It's not unusual to have dead animals in a CO's truck, but to have a wolf, a bobcat and a bald eagle in one day of work is unusual and turned into a little extra work. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, unlawful transportation of wild animals, littering and snowmobile violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring snowmobile and fishing activity. Anglers reported limited success this past week. Snowmobiling activity remained high. Snowmobile trails are still in decent shape but could use some fresh snow.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.