District 5 - Eveleth area
Tuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the youth deer season in the area was a success as many youth were able to harvest a deer. For some, it was their first deer ever. Recent cold weather made it not as enjoyable for other outdoor enthusiasts, and fishing on the Rainy River was very slow. Grouse hunters continue to have some success and waterfowl hunters have seen ducks leaving with the cold weather moving in. People are reminded to think safety first when enjoying the outdoors.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) fielded miscellaneous wildlife-related calls including one involving a bear hit by a vehicle. He contacted a landowner in regards to hunter trespass on private property where the suspects were identified on game cameras. Grouse hunters were out in strong numbers despite the cold and snowy weekend weather. Those who had been out earlier in the week reported success while those out after the colder weather took hold were not as enthusiastic. Waterfowl hunters contacted were hoping the cold would bring the first larger groups of migrators, but overall it never materialized. People who are trying any new activities and don?t know regulations are encouraged to pick up the appropriate regulations book or download it online. An increase of very basic violations have been encountered and although it is great to see new people participating, we want everyone safe as well.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and forest roads. Public access sites were checked. Accumulating snow has arrived and most outdoor activities were curtailed due to weather. Ponds and small creeks have started to freeze. Time was also spent returning phone calls, issuing permits, and working on equipment and various other administrative tasks.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) continues to work with the Forestry Division in regards to commercialization of decorative forestry products through the area. Zavodnik assisted local law enforcement with an individual wanted on a felony warrant for fleeing law enforcement. When the individual was confronted, he thought it was a good idea to flee from law enforcement again. The individual was apprehended and an additional charge of fleeing on foot was added to his criminal charges.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked small-game, waterfowl and deer hunters during the past week. Two timber-theft cases were investigated with enforcement action completed or to be completed on both. Low temperatures and a 4-inch snow event created ice on shallow ponds and kept some hunters at home. Few hunters were seen during the youth deer season. Enforcement action was taken for no federal duck stamp, no PFDs, no license in possession, no decorative materials permit, and a number of ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) handled equipment-maintenance issues and spent time checking grouse hunters. Frericks assisted other COs in a spruce-top harvesting case and took several trespass calls. Enforcement action was taken for several OHM violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring hunting, bough harvesting, and ATV activity. Few youth hunters were found taking advantage of the youth deer season. Grouse and waterfowl hunters reported limited success this week. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass, posting requirements, and ATVs causing damage to property.
International Falls #2 vacant.