Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) assisted the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources with a bear incident. He also received several nuisance-bear complaints in the area. Kittelson checked bear hunters, goose hunters, anglers and ATV operators throughout the week. Officers participated in a youth event with the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association?s Trails End Chapter. Enforcement action taken for the past week involved not having the required amount of personal flotation devices and functioning fire extinguishers, operating an ATV without headlights on and failing to obtain state and federal migratory waterfowl stamps.
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) spent the past week working angling, boating safety, bear hunting, and ATV enforcement. After a week into bear season, Zavodnik still noticed a fair number of bear hunters trying to fill their tags. Sturgeon anglers were active during the weekend. Enforcement action was taken due to unattended lines and illegal party fishing for sturgeon. Zavodnik also attended the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association youth event held in International Falls over the weekend. Despite the cooler weather, approximately 100 attendees came to learn about various outdoors actives.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports bear-hunting reports are still positive and nuisance bear complaints still continue to come in. Anglers have been successful as the fish transition to fall patterns. A check of anglers and boaters for safety compliance was positive with no violations on the boats checked. As the leaves begin to change and the daily high temperatures aren?t as high, questions on the fall hunting seasons are starting to be heard.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports numerous outdoor activities are in full swing, including boating, ATV riding, early goose hunting, wild rice harvest, angling, and bear hunting. Numerous phone calls were received during the week. Forest roads and public access sites were monitored. Beaver-related complaints have again started with roads being flooded.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent the week continuing to work bear hunters. Success in his station appears to be high. Investigations into ongoing bear cases continue. Hopkins also worked anglers. A few of them were cited for no angling license.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked bear hunting, early goose hunting, angling, and ATV riders. He attended a special deer-hunting orientation meeting and worked an ATV ride with the assistance of CO Frericks. Another large bear was dumped, only this time on private land and after being dragged down a road for a long distance. An angling couple were both found without licenses and Bozovsky received a new variation of reasons for not having a license: It was the spouses? first time fishing and if she liked fishing, they were going to buy their licenses on Monday. He explained that?s not how it works and they were cited. Another angler was observed using a downrigger, a planer board and a conventional rod and was cited for extra lines. A bear hunter chose to hunt over an unregistered bait, had no bait station sign, no identification on his barrel, and bait that was not readily bio-degradable. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling with extra lines, no license in possession, no PFD on a PWC, no rules decal, hunting within 100 yards of an unregistered bear bait station, no bait station identification sign, non-bio-degradable bear bait, OHV trespass and a number of ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) attended the CO Academy graduation and assisted in posting colors as a member of the DNR Honor Guard. Wild rice in the area is starting to ripen and a few ricers were checked. By the time of this publication, wild rice in the Virginia area should be ripe and ready to harvest. Frericks worked with CO Bozovsky in the Chisholm/Buhl area during a large ATV run. Enforcement action was taken for operating unregistered ATVs, juveniles not wearing helmets and several other ATV violations. Bear-hunting activity remains steady and a father and son were checked hunting together out of the same stand. Unfortunately, the son (a juvenile) had not registered the bait they were hunting over. A warning was given and the bait was registered by the time Frericks got back to his patrol vehicle.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring bear-hunting, goose-hunting, angling and ATV activity. Bear hunters reported good success. Angling success still remains limited. Broughten attended a meeting with commercial property owners regarding trespass complaints. He also attended the Hoyt Lakes and Aurora city deer hunt meeting.
Cook vacant.