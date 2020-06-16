District 5 — Eveleth area
Monday
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling activity. Area forest roads and public access sites were checked. Administrative tasks and equipment work were completed.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, invasive species and ATV enforcement. He also worked a day at Jay Cooke Sate Park. Assistance was provided to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with a body recovery on an area lake. Enforcement action was taken on a number of state park, boating and ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success. ATV activity remains high. Broughten investigated complaints of trespass and abandoned property.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.