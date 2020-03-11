District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports lots of people out over the weekend enjoying the warm weather by ice fishing and snowmobiling. The snow last week helped the snowmobile trail conditions tremendously. They remained in decent shape, considering the warm weather. Good compliance was observed, with most ice anglers having purchased their new fishing license. A few animal-related complaints were handled throughout the week.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports most activity this past week centered on angling, snowmobiles, and ATVs. People contacted are expecting the forecasted warm weather to impact ice- and snow-related activities in a negative way and are trying to squeeze what they can out of winter. Possession permits were issued. An incident was handled involving a car-killed moose. People who have modified exhaust on their snowmobiles should be mindful that if it has increased the noise of the snowmobile at all, it is illegal to operate on public lands/trails, and enforcement action should be expected. The increase in noise puts trails in jeopardy of being closed.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports snowmobile trails have deteriorated rapidly with dirt and rocks exposed in areas, as weekend temps hit more than 50 degrees. Fishing remains limited with generally poor success observed. Public access sites and area forest roads continue to be monitored.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) patrolled the area snowmobile trails and checked anglers over the week. The panfish bite has been slow for this time of year, but anglers are anticipating it to ramp up as the snow begins to melt off the lakes. As expected, trail conditions have started to deteriorate quickly due to the warm weather. Snowmobilers from all over the state were encountered. Many of them said this this may have been the last weekend of the 2019-2020 snowmobile season for them. Zavodnik also responded to a snowmobile crash over the week. The individual was ejected off his sled, resulting in a serious head injury. He was found to have not been wearing helmet, and speed was also a factor. Enforcement action was taken over the week for excessive speed, failure to display registration and affix decals as required, and for ATV violations. Zavodnik also wants to remind anglers that the ice shelter removal deadline is quickly approaching and to please pick up any litter left on the ice.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) worked on equipment this past week. Time was spent working anglers. Some panfish are being caught. The snowmobile trails were good this past week, but 50-degree temperatures could change that in a hurry.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked snowmobiles, ATVs and anglers. Bozovsky assisted at a crash with injuries southeast of Hibbing. A complaint of ATVs tearing up a snowmobile trail in the Pengilly station was handled. The ATVs were located in the Grand Rapids station. A taste of spring was had with temperatures in the 50s and the sight of 20 trumpeter swans and a Canada goose. Enforcement action was taken for driving after revocation, and for a number of ATV and snowmobile violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success remained low. Snowmobile trails are deteriorating due to warm weather and lack of new snow. Broughten assisted at a snowmobile crash with injuries. Broughten and other officers assisted a stranded motorist with young children stuck on a forest road. As the officers were rendering aid, a snowmobiler came by and stole the recovery strap Broughten had placed. The snowmobiler had to have driven right by the stranded vehicle. If you were the snowmobiler who decided you needed the recovery strap more than the stranded motorist, it would be appreciated if you returned it.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.