District 5 - Eveleth area
Tuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports busy a Fourth of July weekend with lots of people out enjoying the hot weather by boating, swimming, fishing, camping, or other water-related activities. Fishing success on Rainy, Namakan, and Kabetogama lakes was slow, with most people having difficulty catching a fish at least one in the legal slot. Enforcement action for the week included state campground violations, boat registration issues, fishing license issues, and boat safety violations.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports ?hot? and ?no fish? were common responses when speaking with people on the water this past week. The mayfly hatch was the scapegoat for anglers struggling to find active walleyes. Various boating and angling violations were observed and addressed. One individual decided to cut a tree down at a day-use beach area because it was obstructing their view, much to the dismay of other beachgoers.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking angling and boating activity. Fishing remains poor. ATV activity was checked, as were area forest roads. Public access sites were monitored. Equipment work was completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports a busy week patrolling Lake Vermilion. Warm weather and the Fourth of July weekend brought an increased amount of recreational activity to the lake. Zavodnik found the majority of watercraft operators being respectful but wants to remind everyone to be vigilant and slow down during the busier periods on the lake. While focusing on boating safety throughout the week, Zavodnik still found a handful of watercrafts without a sufficient number of life jackets on board. Navigational lights after sunset were also a common violation. Loud exhaust and modified mufflers on boats have been addressed with multiple boat owners throughout the week and continue to be monitored.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked angling and boating activity. Bozovsky worked boaters and anglers on Lake Vermilion and worked Operation Dry Water on the Sturgeon Lake Chain. Assistance was provided to the St. Louis County Sheriff?s Office with a PWC accident where one operator was airlifted with injuries and one operator was arrested for boating while intoxicated. Bozovsky followed up on a complaint of an aquatic invasive species boater-inspection refusal, which resulted in enforcement being taken. Enforcement action was taken for refusing to allow AIS inspection, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing alcohol in a state park, no park permit and a number of boating and angling violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring boating, fishing, and ATV activity. ATV and boating activity was high during the Fourth of July weekend. Fishing success remained limited. Broughten also assisted with a domestic assault case and fielded multiple nuisance-bear calls.
