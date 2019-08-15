District 5 - Eveleth area
Aug. 12
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports that a background investigation, teaching at the Academy, and attending Division training were the focuses of the past week
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) attended National Night Out and had a great time talking with many of the people who attended. While working on Rainy Lake with the sheriff’s office, a call came over dispatch regarding an individual who had suffered a head and facial injury while recreating on the lake. Zavodnik and the deputy safely transported the individual back to land where EMS was waiting to care for the patient. Enforcement action taken on the lake included careless operation of a motorboat, failure to have required navigational lights on, and failure to have required life-saving devices on board a watercraft.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) attended training at Camp Ripley early in the week. ATVs, fishing, boating, invasive species, and monitoring public accesses rounded out the week. He worked with campground staff to address ongoing concerns. Enforcement action was taken for illegally transporting fish fillets, failure to display registration on a watercraft, failure to transfer watercraft ownership, and operating ATVs on a state highway. He gave a law and ethics presentation at an MDHA Forkhorn Camp where the campers were excited to be there and very engaged with the discussion.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and ATV activity over the week. Public access sites were checked, as were area forest roads. Boating activities continue to be monitored. Equipment work continues.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent the week at training.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) attended three days of training at Camp Ripley and spent three days on a work detail in the BWCA. Enforcement action was taken on boating and fishing violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring angling and ATV activity. Fewer anglers were observed taking to the water this past week as angling success continues to be limited. Broughten investigated complaints of dogs chasing deer and a public waters violation. He also participated in National Night Out, where he answered questions related to the 2019 bear and deer seasons.
Cook – vacant.