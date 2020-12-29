MONDAY
District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the pine marten and fisher trapping season came to a quiet close with fewer trappers observed out in the woods compared with previous years. Injured-animal complaints were also handled throughout the week. People are reminded with the new snowfall to use caution when snowmobiling as accidents have already been reported.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports anglers are having some success in the area. Simonson would like to remind people to think twice before driving vehicles onto the ice. It is still early in the ice-making season. Simonson reports trappers having some success with the fisher/martin season coming to a close this weekend. Enforcement action taken this past week consisted of angling without a license in possession and untagged traps.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports additional snowmobile traffic was noted in the area although the trails could use a good dose of snow to make them ridable. There are several ice heaves that have formed on the local lakes, creating hazards for unsuspecting riders as well. The final days of the marten and fisher season were monitored and it appeared most trappers were done earlier. Questions were received in regards to the northern pike regulations and the differences from zones to border waters and angling to spearing.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports that with the recent snowfall, an increase in snowmobile activity was observed on the lakes, but the trails are still lacking adequate snow cover. Zavodnik checked a number of permanent fish houses with anglers in violation, including unattended lines, extra lines, and taking walleyes within the protected slot limit. One individual who admitted he had three lines out, stated, “Good thing you checked me now, because I was just about to put three more tips ups outside.” During the incident, the angler also stated that he thinks everyone should be able to have an unlimited number of lines out in order to catch the first fish. He was informed of the rules and regulations and enforcement action was taken. Zavodnik wants to remind snowmobilers to follow the staked trails due to pressure ridges forming on the lakes.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and angling activity. Fishing success remains overall poor. Snowmobile trails lack sufficient snow. Area forest roads were checked and public access sites monitored.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent a majority of his time patrolling for fisher- and pine marten- trapping activity during the short nine-day season. Very little activity was noted. Recent snowfall instantly brought out snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating unregistered snowmobiles and allowing illegal operation of a snowmobile by a juvenile. The recent snowfall also brought slush to area lakes.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, trapping, and snowmobile activity. Fishing success still remained limited. Recent snowfall created some slush on local lakes but still isn’t quite enough for the snowmobile trails. Broughten also fielded calls regarding dogs chasing deer and vehicles operating on snowmobile trails.
District 1 - Baudette area
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked traps, followed up on angling and drug cases, and investigated a complaint of hunting deer over bait.
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) reports spending time patrolling on Upper Red Lake and investigating a TIP report with several area officers. Violations encountered included no fish house/shelter license, fishing without a license, possessing dressed/filleted fish on special regulation waters, fishing with extra lines and possession of marijuana.
CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) reports very little recreational activity due to the holiday season. Anglers reported 10 inches of ice in some spots of the Thief River. ATV enforcement was taken this past week due to no headlights activated while in operation. Snares and traps were checked in the area.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) conducted angling and trapping checks in the area. Enforcement action for the past week included ATV registration, angling license and ice shelter license violations.