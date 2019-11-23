District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the deer rifle season continues to roll forward into the second week with lots of people out trying to fill their tags. People are reminded that you must be completely out of the road right of way before discharging a firearm at a deer. Enforcement action for the week included hunting over bait, shooting from the road right of way at big game, trespass, transporting an uncased firearm within the boundaries of a city with a population more than 2,500, and hunting within city limits.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports it was again a busy week with firearms deer hunting in full swing. A number of happy hunters were contacted who had trail cameras out this fall and the deer they happened to harvest had not been seen before they walked out during the season. It was a pleasant surprise, said one individual who didn't really expect to see much. Complaints of dumped deer carcasses have started to come in. Dispose of your waste parts in an appropriate manner and location. Time was spent testifying in court. Three reports of bears still wandering about were heard during the past week.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports another week of few hunters and generally poor hunter success. Very few deer were observed harvested. There were numerous comments about the lack of deer and high amount of wolf activity. Area forest roads were checked, public access sites were monitored, and equipment work was completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports hunters were observed with limited success over the weekend, with many stating that the deer just haven't been moving. That said, Zavodnik has been fielding an increased number shining, trespass, and shooting from the roadway complaints. Time was spent assisting CO Bermel and his COC with a seizure of approximately 1,500 spruce tops. Zavodnik is also working on a case with a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer involving a collared wolf that was killed.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) reports that after a slow start, the deer really started moving later in the week. While on patrol, he observed numerous bucks chasing does. Hopkins dealt with the following issues this past week: baiting, trespass, shooting from the roadway, and shining. He also responded to a call where a fisher chased a cat up a power pole. Both animals were electrocuted and the residence lost power.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) spent most of the week working the deer firearms season. Transporting loaded firearms was the most common violation. A deer-shot-from-the-road TIP call wound up entailing hunting without a license, shooting from the roadway, untagged deer, allowing a juvenile to violate the game and fish laws and transporting an illegally taken big-game animal. The very next contact was a hunter mixing alcohol, smoking marijuana, transporting a loaded firearm, violating the blaze orange regulations and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. The hunter was told that what he had was a recipe for disaster. Assistance was provided to CO Hansen on a trespass case that started in his station and ended with deer-hunting violations in the Hibbing station. Other enforcement action was taken for operating ATVs during the closed hours and operating a motor vehicle on a state trail.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring deer-hunting activity. Deer-hunting success remained low through the second weekend of deer season. Broughten investigated complaints of trespass, hunting deer over bait, and shooting deer from the roadway. Broughten observed his first ice anglers of the season and also heard of the first angler going through the ice on a local lake. Many lakes in the area are still not frozen over and are unsafe for foot travel.
International Falls #2 - vacant.
Virginia vacant.