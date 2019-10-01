District 5 — Eveleth areaTuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Seifermann continued to handle nuisance-bear complaints in the area. They also checked bear hunters, deer hunters and many anglers, and spent time giving a law and regulations presentation at a youth trapper education certification class. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes, improper tagging of sturgeon, failure to obtain a burning permit and lending/borrowing of licenses.
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) assisted the State Patrol with an individual who was driving a commercial truck without a valid driver?s license and was carrying a load 9,000 pounds over capacity. Waterfowl hunters scratched out a few birds during their hunts with reports of ring-necked ducks starting to make their way into the state. Time was spent responding to a capsized kayak on Rice Lake and checking walleye and sturgeon anglers on the Rainy River.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports the damp conditions have suppressed many fall recreational activities. The leaves have just recently begun to noticeably change color and thin out in the understory. Grouse-hunting activity has been minimal, and hunters who have tried their luck have reported limited success. Slatinski assisted with an inquiry on permitting of several projects in or near area waterways. He also checked a contractor working on thinning a forest stand. Waterfowlers continue to wait for fresh birds to infiltrate the area. Annual training was attended in Hibbing.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring small-game hunting and ATV activities. Fishing and boating continue, and work with DNR Forestry continues on roadway issues. Fondie returned phone calls over the past week and issued permits. Duck hunting remains very poor with few ducks and fewer hunters.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked small-game and waterfowl hunters, anglers, ATV riders and an ATV poker run. He also taught a firearms safety class in Buhl and attended fall qualification training in Hibbing. Enforcement action was taken for no waterfowl hunting license/stamps in possession, no PFDs and several ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at a firearms safety class in Cherry and completed reports for two gray wolf cases. Annual firearms qualification was attended in Hibbing. As Frericks and many other COs were leaving that training, the report of a duck hunter whose kayak capsized on a lake north of Virginia was aired. Numerous COs responded to assist in the rescue effort. The duck hunter was safely recovered. Trespass issues are being dealt with and bough cutters are out in full force. A few anglers were checked and enforcement action was taken for angling without a license.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting and fishing activity. Poor weather appeared to limit recreational activity. Grouse and deer hunters reported limited success, while anglers reported moderate success. Broughten also investigated trespass complaints and attended training.
Cook vacant.