District 5 - Eveleth area
Tuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Seifermann report time was spent on more follow-up investigation into a bear that was taken illegally out of season, along with cases from the firearms deer season. The muzzleloader season has been relatively quiet with most activity happening during the weekends. Nuisance animal-related complaints and equipment issues were handled as well.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports several calls were fielded in regards to injured animals and dumped deer carcasses. Angling and spear fishing were monitored and checked. People are starting to trickle onto area lakes, with one individual observed traveling on an ATV wearing a PFD. Equipment issues were resolved, and the remainder of the week was spent working on a background investigation for the next Academy hiring pool.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) checked area forest roads, monitored public access sites and continued work on equipment. Administrative tasks were completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time patrolling the Arrowhead and Hawks Snowmobile Trail over the week. Overall, trail conditions were fair, with Zavodnik finding only small sections of bog being a bit rough. Looking at the future forecast of colder weather with additional snow, Zavodnik expects trail riding conditions to be great within the next week or so. He also checked anglers on surrounding lakes, and found that both the crappie and walleye bite has slowed down considerably, with many people waiting to venture further from shore due to slush and variable ice conditions. Violations found over the past week included failure to display a license tag on an ice shelter as required, operating a snowmobile with excessive muffler noise, and no license in possession. Zavodnik also assisted local law enforcement and EMS with a medical call Sunday evening.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked the muzzleloader season, including working a state park special hunt. He also monitored anglers, followed up on deer-season cases, and took complaints related to wetlands fill, trapping and hunting in the state park. Enforcement action was taken on no state park permit and expired registration.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring trapping, muzzleloader deer hunting, and angling activity. Few muzzleloader deer hunters were observed taking to the field. Ice conditions are poor and recent snowfall has created a lot of slush. Colder weather is needed to make snowmobile trails and lakes passable. Broughten also assisted with a snowmobile safety class and a car vs. deer crash.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.