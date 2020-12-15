District 5 — Eveleth areaCO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the 2020 muzzleloader season came to a quiet close with very few people observed the last weekend. The ice conditions on Rainy Lake are improving in the bays, but people are reminded there is no such thing as safe ice. The spearing activity on the area lakes has increased with most people at least seeing fish. Success was down from the previous week. Enforcement action for week included license violations.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) started the past week checking deer hunters and small-game hunters in the area. A few ice anglers were checked throughout the week having some success on the early ice. Grouse hunters reported seeing a few birds but did not have much success hunting. Enforcement action was taken for not having licenses in possession.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports muzzleloader deer hunters were scarce but northern pike spear fishing activity was very active. Success was reported as being pretty fair during the week but as the weather front closed in the fish seemed less active. Slatinski was flagged down by an individual on a bridge after he observed three deer trying to cross the bridge. The animals panicked when they met his truck. Two continued on but one jumped over the side and did not survive the drop. The deer was collected and utilized.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) investigated a number of trespass complaints over the past week. Panfish and walleye fishing remains steady, and quality ice is being formed due to lack snow cover. Zavodnik continues to complete paperwork from this year’s deer-hunting season. He wants to remind snowmobilers to take a look at their registration on their sleds and make sure it’s not expired. The season is quickly approaching.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports continued monitoring of angling activity on area lakes. He also checked local forest roads, tended to equipment work and attended training.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and muzzleloader deer hunters, and followed up on a firearms deer season case. Drug evidence was sent to the BCA lab from a 2nd-degree possession and sales of a controlled substance case, which originated from a spruce top theft case. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register deer.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent time following up on several trespass violations. He spoke to a landowner who has started to feed deer in such large numbers that several car vs. deer accidents have occurred near the landowner’s residence. The landowner was advised that with the mild winter at this point, the deer population is not hurting. Frericks checked numerous ice anglers. They have been catching some crappies and panfish. A few people were checked preparing for the upcoming trapping season.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, hunting, and trapping activity. Few muzzleloader deer hunters were observed taking to the field. Ice anglers reported limited success. Ice conditions continue to vary significantly from lake to lake. Anglers reported average ice thickness of 4 to 6 inches, but some deeper lakes still have open water.