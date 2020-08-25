District 5 - Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Curtis Simonson started the past week getting to know the station. Action was taken on nuisance-animal complaints. A porcupine was captured within city limits and relocated to a more suitable area outside the city limits. Anglers and boaters were checked on Rainy Lake throughout the week. Verbal warnings were issued regarding not having licenses in possession, not having the proper flotation devices aboard the boat, and not displaying proper registration on boats. Enforcement action was taken on illegal-length walleyes and possession and transporting filleted walleyes on a special regulation lake.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) traveled to Minneapolis for a work detail. He followed up on an open public waters case with the area hydrologist. Slatinski also assisted St. Louis County with a stranded boater on Rainy Lake, who spent a couple hours adrift in the dark. Angling reports have been less than enthusiastic. Bear-hunting preparation is in full swing with activity picking up in forested areas.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling activity. Anglers had limited success. Boating activities continue to be monitored. Public issues were dealt with during the week. Most wild rice in the area remains green. There were multiple questions on wild rice during the past week as the harvest season approaches. Equipment work was completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time checking sport fishing and boating safety compliance throughout the past week. Zavodnik took several nuisance-bear complaints and advises people to remove all garbage, grills, bird feeders, or other food sources indoors so that bears are not tempted to grab an easy meal. He continues to complete several cases he’s been working on from the previous months and has been addressing various boat and trailer owners who have been storing their items at public access sites. Zavodnik has been checking bear-baiting sites for compliance and continues to work ATV enforcement.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) spent the past week working anglers, boaters, ATV riders and state park users. An ATV driver was encountered in town and cited for registration that expired two years prior. Fifty-nine minutes later, the same driver was stopped with the same ATV on a non-motorized bike trail. He was cited again, only this time for OHV trespass. His ATV partner was cited along with him. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length fish, no angling license in possession, driving after revocation, driving after suspension, operating a motor vehicle on a state trail, OHV trespass, no state park permit and a number of boating and ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring ATV riding, boating, fishing and bear baiting. Anglers reported limited success. Broughten also followed up on a complaint of people harvesting green wild rice.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.