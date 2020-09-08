District 5 — Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Curtis Simonson started the past week checking anglers and boating activity on Rainy Lake. Angling on the Rainy River is starting to pick up as the fall approaches. Continued enforcement on bear baits and bear hunters is being done in the area. ATV and AIS enforcement was handled during the week as well.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports bear-hunting activity is in full swing. Most hunters contacted have reported seeing bears and success has been good. Early season goose hunters were also contacted, with success noted. They also noted they should have had more birds as they weren’t quite in sync with their shotguns yet. Aquatic invasive species, boating, and angling activity was also monitored.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time checking early goose and bear hunters over the past week. Hunters reported a slower-than-normal opening goose weekend, and many observed fewer local birds compared to previous years. Zavodnik dealt with a handful of ATV violations and also completed an aquatic plant management case. While conducting a regulatory check with a bear hunter over the weekend, Zavodnik observed multiple unregistered and unposted bear-bait sites that the hunter placed. Also, he did not have his bear-hunting license with him and his hunting partner was operating an ATV with expired registration. Enforcement action was taken.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking ATV, angling, and boating activities over the past week. Bear-hunting activity was monitored. Public access sites continue to be checked and equipment work was completed.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and boaters, as well as the bear and early goose hunting openers. Bozovsky also worked on state park enforcement and issued public waters and Wetland Conservation Act resource protection notifications for fill that was placed in wetlands and culverts that were installed in a river without a permit. A bear hunter with an unregistered ATV was stopped. As Bozovsky approached, the hunter had to be told repeatedly to take his hand away from his side, as he kept putting it back to his right beltline. Bozovsky’s suspicion was correct, and the man was carrying a loaded handgun. Bozovsky explained that reaching for his gun was not a good idea. The nearby truck, driven by a friend, had transported a loaded bear- hunting rifle for the hunter in the truck. Both were cited. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm, bear-baiting violations, untagged bear, a fishing license violation, OHV trespass and numerous ATV and boating violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting, fishing, and ATV activity. Recent windy weather stirred up local lakes and anglers reported limited success. Bear and goose hunters reported moderate success. Bear hunters stated bears have become more active with the recent cooler weather. ATV activity remains high. Broughten also fielded calls about trespass, the deer season, and nuisance bears.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.