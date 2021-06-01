District 5 - Eveleth area
June 1
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing, boating, and invasive species enforcement continue to be the main emphasis of the weeks’ work activities. The Memorial Day weekend was very busy on Rainy Lake with lots of people enjoying the nice weather. People are reminded that fish with special size-limit regulations differing from statewide regulations must remain measurable while transporting them on the water. Enforcement action for the weekend included no fishing license in possession and illegal fish transportation. My heart and prayers go out to Conservation Officer Sarah Grell’s family. She will always be with you, our DNR Enforcement Division, and the outdoors of Minnesota. Rest in peace, Sarah.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) continued to check anglers fishing the Rainy River and Rainy Lake. With the busy Memorial Day weekend, there were many people out on the water. AIS checks were conducted in the area as well. Enforcement action taken this past week was for no license in possession, insufficient number of PFDs and expired boat registration.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports angling activity remains strong, with success observed in select areas. Overall, anglers seem to be having a difficult time due to inconsistent weather. A focus was on invasive species compliance, with several contacts made for various violations including failing to remove drain plugs from live wells and bilge drains. Miscellaneous wildlife-related issues were addressed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports time was spent responding to various nuisance-animal and litter calls. He also fielded a complaint involving a permanent encampment that had been built on state land for some time now. Surrounding lakes and trails were also patrolled over the week.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking area lakes for boating and angling activities. Forest roads were monitored for ATV activity. Beaver problems continue. Injured and dead animals on roadways were dealt with. Equipment work is ongoing.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) transferred into the Hibbing station and spent time getting reacquainted with the area and meeting with many new people. In addition, time was also spent working ATV enforcement, responding to nuisance-bear complaints, and honoring the passing of CO Sarah Grell in Grand Rapids. Violations encountered included ATV passengers under 18 with no helmets on, failure to display ATV registration, failure to transfer ownership of an ATV, operating an ATV with no headlights on, and operating an ATV in a state park.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Fishing success continued to be limited this week and cooler weather appeared to hamper recreational boating activity. Broughten also fielded calls regarding nuisance animals and fishing regulations.
Cook – vacant.
Tower – vacant.