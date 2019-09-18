District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) reports working angling, ATV, forestry, big-game, and small-game enforcement over the past week. Even with the heavy amount of rain as of late, bear hunters have reported a fair amount of success in the field since the start of season. Archery deer and grouse-hunting activity was quite low over the weekend, with much of the outdoor activity trending towards getting deer camps opened up and lanes cleared out. Zavodnik also observed angling activity has started to increase on the Rainy River with some anglers being able to harvest some nice sturgeon over the weekend. Enforcement action taken over the week included ATV operating violations, failure to have a legal life-saving device on board a watercraft, transport of aquatic macrophytes, and angling with extra lines.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports with all the outdoor opportunities available this time of year there was no shortage of people enjoying the fall weather. A few grumbles were heard about the amount of moisture we have received, although one day of sunshine seems to make up for it. Assistance was provided for a medical transport from a remote location and with a motorcycle crash involving a deer. Bear hunters and anglers are providing positive reports. Grouse hunters are reporting very few flushes. A reminder to know the status of trails where you plan to travel. Some trails change from motorized to non-motorized at various times of the year.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports the grouse opener was very poor few people and fewer birds. Heavy, dense leaf cover and the return of rain did not help efforts. Angling activity continues, as does boating. Area forest roads and trails were monitored and public access sites were checked.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) reports more bear-hunting issues this past week. The small-game and archery deer seasons opened, but there were not too many hunters out. Lake Vermilion was busy this past weekend and the bite is improving. Hopkins took enforcement action for a loaded gun in a motor vehicle and dealt with an individual driving dangerously.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the small-game and archery deer openers, as well as anglers, ATV riders, an ATV ride, and an aquatic plant removal complaint. He also met with a landowner and the SWCD on a wetland fill violation. More evidence was located on the previous week?s bear-dumping cases. Fewer ruffed grouse hunters than usual were afield for the opener, but most hunters checked had some birds, with one hunter showing a limit. An ATV grouse hunter was not demonstrating good decision-making as he was found with a child who had no helmet. But the worst part of the equation was that the adult was drinking, had an open container of alcohol and a loaded shotgun sticking out over the front windshield of the Class 2 ATV. The adult hunter was cited. Enforcement action was taken on unlawfully transporting game birds, transporting a loaded firearm, open container, and a number of OHM and ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at a Rotary Club meeting to Virginia-area business people. Topics covered included the upcoming youth deer hunt and other new law changes. A few goose hunters were checked and the wild rice harvesting season is coming to an end. A few shore anglers were checked and enforcement action was taken for angling without a license. The opening of the small-game season was extremely slow and no birds were seen in grouse hunters' bags. Frericks assisted in field training with COC Seifermann.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring hunting and angling activity. Bear hunters continued to report moderate success. Few small-game hunters and archery deer hunters were observed over the opening weekend. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass, an injured bear, and hunting license questions.
