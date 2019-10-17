District 5 — Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) attended training at Camp Ripley for part of the work week. Despite the cold, rainy, snowy, and windy weather, people still ventured out onto the Rainy River for some walleye fishing, while some people took to the woods for grouse hunting. Enforcement action for the week included no angling license in possession, overlimit of walleyes, and transporting a loaded firearm. Because of all the rain people are encouraged to get out of their vehicles and ATVs and walk so not to tear up the trails and forest roads.
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) was patrolling on Highway 53 when he observed a familiar ATV operator he had cited for driving after revocation on Highway 53 two months prior. The individual was found to be in violation of the same offenses he had been stopped for previously, which was driving after revocation, operating an ATV without lights on, operating on the road right of way, and operating an ATV with expired registration. When the individual was asked why he chose to operate on the highway again knowingly aware of the offenses, he was told there’s nowhere else to drive an ATV. Zavodnik also assisted the State Patrol and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with an extremely intoxicated and uncooperative motorist who was also found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Other violations encountered over the week included transport of a loaded firearm and hunting without a small-game license.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports heavy rain and some snow over the week. Outdoor activities remain light. Hunting success continues to be poor. Standing water and rutting on trails have appeared. Beaver complaints continue as the rain continues. Numerous phone calls and permit requests were handled over the week.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent a good part of the past week at training. There were complaints about nuisance bears and beavers this past week; hopefully the bears will start hibernating soon. Anglers who braved the rain had pretty good luck on the water.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting seasons, ATV riders, balsam bough cutters, deer baiting, illegal deer stand complaints and a recurring trespass complaint. Bozovsky also dealt with an injured deer, and in Chisholm, a goose that had an arrow in it, along with geese with deformed wings that would not be capable of making it south for the winter. Anyone with information on the goose that was shot in town is urged to contact Bozovsky or the TIP hotline. Enforcement action was ATV-related.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent time on administrative tasks. When out in the field, he checked deer stands placed over bait. A few anglers were checked and had limited success. A juvenile OHM rider was stopped for operating in the road right of way. He and his father were advised about the laws regarding operating off-highway motorcycles. Some bear-related complaints had come in and Frericks assisted with a search warrant.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring hunting and angling activity. Waterfowl and grouse hunters reported good success. Broughten fielded calls regarding trespass, nuisance bears, the youth deer season, and injured animals.
Cook vacant.