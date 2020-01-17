District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Darin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports most of the week was spent training new officers from Academy 19 in snowmobile enforcement and operations. A youth snowmobile class was also conducted at the Voyageurs National Park Rainy Lake Visitors Center with the help of Voyageurs National Park staff and U.S. Border Patrol. Enforcement action involved snowmobile violations; people are again reminded to remove the loud exhaust.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) assisted with instruction at the Academy 19 snowmobile operation course. He also provided instruction for an area youth snowmobile safety class and operations course, with assistance from Border Patrol agents and Voyageur's National Park rangers. Snowmobile traffic was monitored along with trapping activity. Equipment maintenance was tended to.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and snowmobile activities. Numerous snowmobile violations were encountered. The yearly problem of displaying registration numbers on snowmobiles continues and multiple citations were issued. Angling activity remains minimal given the poor lake conditions. Identification of fish houses on area lakes also continues to be a problem with enforcement action taken over the week.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time in International Falls helping out with latest CO Academy on snowmobile operations and enforcement. He also spent time riding with a U.S. park ranger, patrolling the lakes and trails. Over the weekend, Zavodnik had the pleasure of handing out a 50-year volunteer snowmobile instructor award to Shirley Baumgartner with the Cook Snowmobile Club. He would like to thank her again for the many years of hard work and dedication toward the students and training program!
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent the past week working mostly snowmobile enforcement. The trails were in good condition, but the number of sleds out seemed to be low. He enforced regulations related to speed, over-driving corners, and stop signs.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, snowmobile and ATV riders and trappers. A deer-hunting complaint was investigated, a report of a sick moose was checked out, and a "Living with Bears" committee meeting was attended. Anglers were few and far between, even though slush has for the most part frozen and conditions have improved. Enforcement action was taken on ATV and snowmobile registration and speed violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, snowmobile, and trapping activity. Anglers reported limited success but are still hindered by slush and thin ice. Snowmobile trails are in good condition. Groomers are able to get to more trails as winter goes on.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.