District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports bear-hunting activity has slowed, but water-centered recreation has not. Anglers are looking for the fall bite to start and most fish seen this past week were crappies. ATV activity has started to pick up as the leaves change and more people head for the woods.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling, boating, ATV, and hunting activities. Fishing remains slow. Leaves have turned colors and started falling due to heavy wind. Numerous phone calls and questions were responded to over the week.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports many hunters were observed successfully harvesting a bear over the past week and a half. Zavodnik has noticed an increased amount of activity in the woods regarding prepping for the upcoming deer-hunting season and continues to work on a number illegal bear-hunting cases. A number of nuisance-bear complaints were handled, as was a possible wolf-depredation call.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked goose hunters, ATV riders and OHM riders. He also investigated a lake hydraulic jet complaint, attended a special hunt orientation meeting, and worked the Rainy River and Rainy Lake. A large nighttime blaze was located after the owner decided to burn down a garage. He had no permit and had not notified the people who should have been contacted. A person was dealt with who had a warrant out for his arrest. Enforcement action was taken for no federal duck stamp, no HIP certification, no burning permit, altering the cross section of public waters, and a number of boating, ATV and OHM violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting, fishing, and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success. Bear and goose hunters continued to report moderate success. Broughten spoke at the Hoyt Lakes and Aurora City deer hunt orientation and fielded calls regarding trespass and nuisance bears.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.