District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports snowmobiling and ice fishing have been the main focus of enforcement activities throughout the past week. Late fur registration issues were also handled, along with animal-related complaints. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession and failure to register pine martens and fisher.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week taking care of routine vehicle maintenance of state equipment. Simonson reports spending time on Rainy Lake checking ice anglers and snowmobile activity. Anglers reported the bite being slow. Enforcement action taken this past week was for failing to register marten/fisher furs by the required deadline and snowmobile registration.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports that although overall snowmobile activity is down for this time of year, angling activity is up. No stellar reports were heard from anglers but some fish were being caught. Most were reporting they could see fish on their electronics but could not get them to commit. A snowmobile trespass complaint was received and addressed. Multiple noise complaints of snowmobiles were heard, which can be attributed to illegal exhaust equipment and driving behavior. Both shed bad light on a safe and enjoyable sport as well as the possibility of trail closures or landowners not allowing their property to be used for trail connections.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) completed a lengthy case involving a radio-collared wolf being shot during the 2019 deer-hunting season. Zavodnik also worked angling and snowmobile enforcement over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for excessive speed on a snowmobile. A number of angling violations were observed, including angling without a license and unattended lines.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports angling activity on area lakes continues to increase. Snowmobile activity remains minimal due to lack of snow. Trails continue to deteriorate due to above-average temperatures and lack of snow. Trails continue to show exposed dirt, grass, and rocks with another week of above-average temperatures forecast. Public access sites were checked and area forest roads were monitored.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers, dark house spearing, snowmobile riders and state park enforcement. Deer-license violation follow up was done for a few new cases from the 2020 deer season. Enforcement action was taken for angling and spearing license violations, snowmobile registration and speed.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) worked on checking anglers on Virginia-area lakes. Slush continues to be a major factor in accessing lakes and most fish just aren?t cooperating. Area snowmobile trails are in extremely poor shape and are barely covered in snow.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobile activity. Anglers reported poor success. Warmer weather and lack of snow has left slush on area lakes and snowmobile trails in rough shape.