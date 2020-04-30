District 5 — Eveleth areaMONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports sturgeon fishing enforcement on the Rainy River consumed most of the workload as the keep season opened on Friday. ATV enforcement and wildfire investigation were also tackled throughout the week. Enforcement action for the week involved mainly ATV violations.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the focus this past week included trapping, angling, ATV activity, and fire activity. Water levels on tributaries have dropped dramatically in the past week, leaving some traditional trapping locations difficult to set. Anglers saw success with the weather allowing people to enjoy the outdoors. An illegal fire was investigated. A report of a dead moose was investigated. ATV operators are reminded to familiarize themselves with closures of trails before heading out.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) monitored public access sites, checked area forest roads, and continued work on equipment.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) and multiple fire crews and law enforcement agencies responded to a house fire Friday morning. No known injuries were reported, but extensive damage to the house was reported. He also spent time getting boats ready for the open-water season and followed up on a variety of investigations. Zavodnik continues to see OHV traffic yielding a high number of violations on a weekly basis.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, ATV riders, beaver trappers and state park enforcement. He also investigated two wildfires. Dogs-chasing-deer complaints and an accidentally-trapped otter and muskrat were fielded. Ice-out arrived on most lakes and folks are eager to get out. So much so, that the use of PFDs was ignored or forgotten. Everyone should wear a life jacket, especially with water temperatures and low as they are. Enforcement action was taken for no life jackets and a number of ATV and burning violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, trapping and ATV activity. ATV activity remained high. Broughten responded to multiple fires. Luckily, nobody was hurt and no structures were lost. Broughten investigated complaints of stolen and tampered-with beaver traps. He also worked spring fish run activity.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.