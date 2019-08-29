District 5 — Eveleth area
Aug. 27
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports most work centered on assisting with teaching emergency vehicle response driving and operation to new COs at the Academy at Camp Ripley. Lots of bear-related complaints have been received in the past week. People are encouraged to remove any food source for a couple of weeks, which will typically result in bears moving on. Time was also spent on a cooperative game and fish check detail with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources at the U.S. Customs Port of Entry in International Falls.
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) spent time inspecting harvested bears and fish with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Ontario?s Ministry of Natural Resources over the weekend. Bear-hunter compliance was very good during inspections, but 40 to 50 fish were seized due to violations such as overlimit of fish species, fish not readily identifiable, and fish not readily countable. Time was also spent attending the Good Samaritan Society Carnival with DNR Forestry and monitoring weigh-ins at the Bass Championship with DNR Fisheries.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports as the seasons begin to change activity in the area begins to move away from the water. Bear-baiting activity is picking up and reports of bears hitting garbage cans and bird feeders are still being heard. A report of a moose being hit by a train was taken. A Fisheries meeting was attended in Bemidji. A local bass-fishing tournament brought many people to the area to watch the contestants and participate in associated activities. A reminder that in most areas a burning permit is required for anything more than a campfire.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads. Assistance to DNR Forestry was provided. Time was spent checking angling and boating activity along with public access sites. Equipment work continues.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, ATVs, invasive species enforcement, and bear-bait station checks, dealt with a train-killed moose, and followed up with a dogs-chasing-deer complaint. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, numerous boating and PWC violations, no state park vehicle permit, careless vehicle operation in a state park, removing aquatic plants without a permit, transporting watercraft without removing the drain plug, and ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) assisted other COs with instruction covering ATV topics at the CO Academy in Camp Ripley. Other time was spent looking for bear baits in the Virginia area. Frericks worked a detail at the International Falls Port of Entry with agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Violations encountered included transporting fish without a skin patch, uncountable fish and various AIS violations. While checking an area lake for angling activity, Frericks observed a pickup truck parked next to an access and a person angling from a canoe nearby. When he ran the license plates, he learned there was an active arrest warrant for the registered owner. After waiting for a short time, the angler came to shore, where Frericks met him and confirmed he was the owner of the truck. The subject, who did not have an angling license and was in possession of drug paraphernalia, was arrested on the warrant and transported to jail.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring angling and ATV activity. Angling success was limited this past week. Broughten investigated trespass complaints and a wildfire. He also monitored bear-baiting activity.
Cook vacant.