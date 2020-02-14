District 5 — Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports attending annual the annual Enforcement Division awards and training conference at Camp Ripley. Snowmobiling and ice fishing continue to be the main focuses of work activity. Animal-related complaints and a report of a bear possible being killed illegally were investigated.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) followed up on abandoned property left on public lands and attended training at Camp Ripley. He also checked anglers, snowmobile activity, and trapping activity, and assisted with a medical emergency on Rainy Lake.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) checked area snowmobile trails, monitored area forest roads, and checked area lakes. Little angling activity noted. Snowmobile activity was light. Computer work and administrative tasks were completed.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobile riders, finished a deer-license-violation case, monitored a fishing tournament and a vintage snowmobile run with over 200 sleds, and attended training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action was taken for unattended lines, fish house violations, unlawful party hunting, taking deer with an invalid license, taking deer over the limit, and snowmobile violations consisting mainly of registration and speed.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Anglers reported limited success this past week. Snowmobiling activity remains high. Snowmobile trails are in decent shape but could use fresh snow.
