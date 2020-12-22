District 5 — Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the opening of the pine marten and fisher trapping season was very slow with few trappers out in the woods. Spearing on Rainy Lake and Lake Kabetogama continues, with success had by most anglers. The ice conditions continue to improve each night, but people are encouraged to use caution as snowfall can change things. Enforcement action for the week involved license issues.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports ice fishing activity is on the rise in the area with people starting to have some success. Simonson monitored trapping activity in the area with the fisher and pine marten season opening this past weekend. Enforcement action taken this past week consisted of fishing without a license in possession, operating ATVs without headlights, and ATVs not having registration. Simonson also assisted another agency by providing lights and traffic control after icy roads caused people to end up in the ditch.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports spearing and angling continue to be the prominent activities in the area, although the success rate seems to be down with weather systems being blamed. ATV registrations should be checked as many will expire at the end of December. Some snowmobile registrations may have expired during the summer season. Trapping activity was monitored during the recent opener.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports lake conditions are the best they’ve been in years, and anglers were observed having success chasing both walleyes and crappies over the past week. Zavodnik, along with State Patrol, responded to a reported wounded deer on a nearby lake. When both officers approached the deer, it was clear the slick ice conditions had lead it to exhaustion.
due to difficult walking conditions. Once Zavodnik and the State Patrol officer got it back to shore, it ran away, showing no apparent injuries. Zavodnik assisted local law enforcement with a variety of calls over the past week and also followed up on a big-game investigation. Routine maintenance on station equipment was also tended to.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ice anglers and the fisher, marten and bobcat trapping opener. Anglers were found on all lakes checked, even on the lakes smaller than 5 acres in size. Enforcement action was taken for angling license and ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent most of the opening weekend of fisher and pine marten trapping season looking for and checking trappers. A few sets were seen and only a handful of trappers were seen out. Pleasant weather and good ice conditions had plenty of anglers out on the ice. Some panfish are cooperating. Average ice thickness is about 8 to 9 inches.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and trapping activity. Anglers continue to report limited success. Ice conditions continue to improve with reported ice thickness on average of 5 to 7 inches. Snowmobiling is still on hold due to the lack of snow.