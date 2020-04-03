District 5 — Eveleth area
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Monday:
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls#1) reports snowmobiling has come to an end, for the most part, except on the lakes for ice fishing. People were out enjoying the warmer weather ice fishing and starting to open-water fish on the Rainy River. People are reminded to take the governor’s “Stay at Home” executive order seriously. Get outdoors, but please stay within your local communities and practice social distancing while doing the outdoor activities.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the recent warm weather has put an end to the snowmobile trails, although some are still being used to access fishing spots on area lakes. Ice conditions can change quickly and caution is advised. He assisted a local law enforcement agency with a domestic incident on the shoulder of Highway 53. As ATVs are removed from storage, remember to check and see if the registration has expired over the winter.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and checking area forest roads and public access sites. Small streams have opened along with the arrival of migratory waterfowl. ATVs have reappeared. Equipment work is ongoing.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time over the past week presenting local law enforcement with an off-road vehicle refresher class and working ATV and angling enforcement. A fair number of anglers were checked over the week while taking advantage of the warm weather. Many were observed with at least a handful of fish to bring home. Zavodnik also spent time assisting local and state law enforcement on a variety of calls, including a search that involved two ATV riders who fled from the State Patrol. Enforcement action was taken on ATV and angling violations over the week.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked angling and ATV activity, investigated a calf depredation and took part in an online meeting to develop a Living with Bears plan and literature. The governor’s “Stay at Home” order appeared to be well obeyed with light traffic seen on the roads. A large number of folks were observed walking and hiking outside. Enforcement action was taken on ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing activity. Few anglers were observed and the ones encountered reported limited success. Snowmobile trails have deteriorated and the snowmobile season has likely come to an end. Broughten investigated a complaint of a person stuck on an area snowmobile trail with an SUV.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.