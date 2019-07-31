District 5 — Eveleth area
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) responded to nuisance-animal calls and worked boating and ATV enforcement during the week. Zavodnik observed an increased number of boating safety violations and wants to remind operators to become familiar with jet ski operating hours as well as when to have navigational lights turned on. Time was also spent investigating public waters and Wetland Conservation Act-related complaints. Enforcement action taken over the week included operating PWCs after legal operating hours, operating an ATV with expired registration, illegal operation of an ATV in the road right of way, and driving after revocation.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) completed work on ongoing cases, fielded complaints about nuisance animals and monitored compliance with invasive species laws.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports ongoing monitoring of boating and angling activities. He also checked local forest roads and monitored ATV activity. Equipment work continues. In Fondie?s area, flying insects are plentiful and blueberries are scarce.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) officer assisted St. Louis County and the State patrol with a couple of personal injury crashes this past week. Hopkins was among the officers who responded to a bear attack east of Ely. The victim sustained a bite to her leg. After being treated at the hospital, the victim was released. Hopkins also responded, along with a number of other agencies and conservation officers, to a Girl Scout troop camping in the BWCA. The rescue was requested because of a lightning strike, with two individuals experiencing more effects than the others. Emergency personnel got all nine members out safely.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at a firearms safety and bowhunter education class at the Laurentian Environmental Learning Center. Some equipment maintenance issues were addressed on station equipment. Enforcement action was taken on an individual who was exploring the Superior National Forest. The only problem was he was driving his truck down the snowmobile trail as he was doing it.
Aurora vacant.