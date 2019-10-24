District 5 - Eveleth area
Last updated Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a very busy MEA weekend with lots of people out enjoying the nice fall days. Most of the workload revolved around small-game hunting, ATV enforcement, youth deer hunting, and fishing on the Rainy River. Enforcement action taken for the past week included no angling license in possession, no small-game license in possession, illegal juvenile operation of an ATV, and parents allowing illegal operation of an ATV.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports small-game hunting and the youth deer hunt were popular activities this past week. Several questions were fielded about the youth hunt and it was later apparent many hunters deemed it a success. Grouse hunters seem to be having a little more success as the leaves drop from the underbrush. Violations observed included transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle on a non-motorized trail, and trespass.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) fielded numerous phone calls over the past week. Permit requests continue, as does work with DNR Forestry. There were numerous beaver-related complaints over the past week as trappers wait for the season to open. Public access sites were checked and area forest roads were monitored.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting seasons, the youth firearms deer season, anglers and ATV riders. He also fielded a call of trapping squirrels in town, a TIP call of an illegally taken deer and a wetland-fill complaint. Hunters are seeing more grouse in the woods and the folks putting in a good walking effort are bagging birds. Two limits were checked. In both instances, the hunters paid their dues by each walking 15 miles. Most small-game hunters were unaware they needed the full complement of blaze orange when the youth firearms deer season was taking place. A double-digit tally of violations was encountered. While interviewing a person on a TIP call, a vehicle was observed backing into a parked car. The driver was dealt with and cited for driving after suspension. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no blaze orange, driving after suspension and a number of ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting and angling activity. Anglers reported a good walleye bite. Waterfowl and grouse hunters reported good success. Broughten fielded calls about the youth deer season and hunter harassment.
Virginia vacant.
Cook vacant.