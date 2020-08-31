District 5 - Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Curtis Simonson started the past week working fishing and boating enforcement on Rainy Lake. Bear baiting is in full swing with the season opener around the corner. Time was spent checking bear baits throughout the area. Nuisance-animal complaints were received and handled in the area. Time was spent working ATV enforcement throughout the area.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) spent most of the past week checking bear-baiting locations. Conditions are looking toward a good outlook for the season opening in a couple days. AIS compliance was monitored with a large amount of traffic into and out of the area water accesses. Concerns about forest and waters use were heard.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time in the woods and the water over the past week. Zavodnik focused his activity toward big-game hunting that is soon approaching. Several nuisance-bear complaints were fielded as well. Fishing remains consistent and multiple individuals were found angling without a license. While on patrol, Zavodnik witnessed a road rage incident where they were observed brake checking and swerving into the other vehicle. The operator was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring wild rice activities as the harvesting has started. ATV, angling and boating activities continue to be checked. Area forest roads were checked. Public access sites monitored and numerous questions relating to the upcoming fall hunting seasons answered. Assistance was given to DNR Forestry in the BWCA.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, ricing and ATV activity. Fishing success remained limited this week. Broughten fielded calls related to trespass, early goose hunting, and bear hunting.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.