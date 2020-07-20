District 5 — Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports fishing, boating, and water-related activities continue to be his main focuses. The activity on Rainy Lake has been the busiest Kittelson has ever seen in his career. People are reminded to consider safety first – for yourself and others – when participating in these activities. Enforcement action taken the past week included license violations, insufficient PFDs, and an overlimit of fish.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) fielded multiple nuisance-bear complaints. State campgrounds were monitored and continue to be very busy. Anglers were checked, with an uptick in success observed. Trespass complaints were heard and addressed. Assistance was provided at a structure fire.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports continued monitoring of public access sites. Fishing remains poor with few fish being caught over the week. ATV activities were checked, as were area forest roads. Equipment work is ongoing.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) fielded a variety of calls during the past week. They included a dog repeatedly chasing waterfowl to multiple submerged watercraft that have been in the water for an extended period of time. He also assisted local law enforcement with a felony arrest warrant over the weekend. After several attempts were made to make contact with the suspect, Zavodnik observed him inside the residence. The suspect was eventually found hiding behind insulation in the attic and was taken into custody. Zavodnik continues to focus on ATV and boating complaints around the area.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters and ATV riders. He also dealt with various state park enforcement issues and complaints. A wetland fill complaint was investigated. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, false application for a license, driving after revocation, and a number of boating, state park, traffic and ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers continue to report limited success. ATV activity remains high. Broughten fielded calls regarding nuisance bears and boating laws. He also assisted the State Patrol with a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
