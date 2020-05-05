District 5 — Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a busy week and weekend with lots of sturgeon fishing happening on the Rainy River. The weather wasn’t the most pleasant but that didn’t stop people from fishing. Other activities revolved around spring beaver trapping and recreational vehicle complaints. Enforcement action taken during the past week included angling license issues, boat safety and registration issues, illegal-length sturgeon, failure to validate tags, and failure to attach tags to fish. People are reminded to register their sturgeon by mailing in the registration portion of their license within 48 hours of harvest.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports most activity this past week was around the Rainy River and recreational ATV operation. Almost every angler contacted reported an active sturgeon bite with some anglers leaving the water in the early afternoon due to a mob of suckers that cleaned them out of large numbers of worms. Time was spent investigating a fire that burned a tree in a yard and caused some minor damage to a structure. Miscellaneous calls about nuisance and incidentally caught animals were also handled.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads and checking lakes for activity. Equipment work continues. Public access sites were monitored. Administrative tasks were completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) worked an angling detail with CO Swedberg on the Rainy River. Overall, most of the anglers were in compliance, especially when it came to safety equipment. Anglers checked had mixed reports of catching sturgeon throughout the river, but many seemed happy just to be out on the water and enjoying the nice weather. A wide variety of enforcement action was taken over the weekend including spearing in a designated spawning area, burning of household garbage, and many ATV-related violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and OHV riders, as well as invasive species and state park enforcement. Bozovsky investigated a TIP call of someone taking two Canada goose goslings and a number of dogs-chasing-deer complaints with the same suspect dogs. Bozovsky worked sturgeon angling with COs Slatinski and Larson on the Rainy River from International Falls to Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, sturgeon-tagging violations, fishing during a closed season, littering, allowing dogs to chase deer, and a number of AIS, ATV, OHM and boating violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, trapping, and ATV activity. Recreational activity was high. Broughten followed up on ATV and littering complaints. He also investigated a complaint of people filling wetlands.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 — vacant