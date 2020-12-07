District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) and COC Curtis Simonson started the past week off checking muzzleloader hunters in the area. Overall, activity was slow. Hunters have reported slow deer movement as well. With trapping season upon us, trappers will continued to be monitored. The early ice fishing season has kicked off. Local area lakes have drawn a few people out already. A reminder to stay safe, and monitor ice conditions before heading out.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) checked muzzleloader deer hunters, with most reporting seeing few deer. Spearing activity has begun. Ice conditions are still questionable at best, so please use caution. Slatinski spoke to an individual in regards to a dog chasing deer on his property.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) assisted multiple law enforcement agencies with a shooting event that occurred this past Friday morning and also assisted the State Patrol with a highly intoxicated individual who continually resisted officers while under arrest. Soon after Zavodnik cleared the jail, he responded to a call involving an intoxicated individual who was reported walking on the side of the road and had pointed a shotgun at someone. The subject was apprehended without injury. Zavodnik continues to check ice anglers, with reports of fair walleye success in areas that are accessible via foot travel.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports area lakes were monitored, but little to no angling pressure was observed due to unsafe ice. Snow has rapidly deteriorated, small creeks have opened again and there’s another week of above-average temperatures forecasted. Administrative tasks were completed, along with equipment work.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing muzzleloader-deer, small-game and trapping seasons and followed up on a firearms deer season violation. A grouse hunter was found with his truck parked in the middle of the road and spent shells lying nearby. The hunter shot a grouse about 15 feet behind a no trespassing sign. The hunter said he didn’t see the sign. Enforcement action was taken for no blaze orange and a number of ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) completed reports for several cases stemming from rifle deer season investigations. Very little outdoor activity was noted throughout the Virginia area. A handful of ice anglers was checked on area lakes. Ice thickness was reported to be approximately 6 inches.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting, fishing, and trapping activity. Few muzzleloader deer hunters were observed taking to the woods. Local lakes are slowly freezing. Some anglers report ice thickness up to 5 inches. However, ice conditions are not consistent and extreme caution should be used when traveling on the ice.
