District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports ice fishing and snowmobile activities remain the main focuses. Recent snowfall in the past week created some of the best snowmobiling conditions all year on the trails and lakes.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports anglers continue to drill holes in their search for a good bite. Most people encountered say fishing has been slow but a few fish are still being caught. Anglers have been moving about more than usual and trying nontypical locations, with some finding new favorite spots. Waters projects, including dock building and replacement, have begun. Property owners and contractors are reminded to verify whether a permit is needed and, if it is, to obtain the permit prior to beginning a project as it is better for all involved and avoids delays later on. During a complete whiteout while traveling by snowmobile on Lake Kabetogama, two objects appeared that looked like Canada geese on the frozen lake. After Slatinski squinted and traveled a little closer, the geese took flight. He was relieved to learn he hadn’t been seeing things.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes. Snowmobile activity continues to dwindle as trails deteriorate. Area forest roads and public access sites were checked. Equipment work was completed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time checking anglers and worked ATV and snowmobile enforcement. Several inches of snow accumulated over the week, reviving snowmobile activity around the area. Trail conditions are still in rough shape. Zavodnik fielded a call involving dogs chasing deer and a bald eagle that may have been shot. Enforcement action was taken on a variety of violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and ATV riders, checked lakes for fish houses out past the removal deadline, handled an accidentally trapped raccoon, and worked litter and snowmobile complaints. Citations were issued for willful trespass on public land after hunters ignored the warning for illegal deer stands and cutting large trees issued a few years prior. They repeated the same violations and to top it off, they decided to put in food plots as well. A loud-snowmobile complaint on an area lake with many houses around it was handled with various violations encountered. Water-skipping was also an activity they took part in and one of the riders was a past water-skipping offender. Enforcement action was taken on false application for a license, willful trespass, and snowmobile and ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing activity. Fishing success remained limited. Ice conditions remain good due to cold weather. Snowmobile trails have deteriorated with the lack of new snow.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.