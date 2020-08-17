District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent at Camp Ripley instructing emergency vehicle operations to Academy 20. Animal-related complaints were also handled throughout the week.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports angling and camping are still prominent activities in the area. More temperate conditions appear to be favorable among anglers, leading to increased catch rates. Many visitors are reporting they are new to the area this year or haven’t been here in several decades. Please check for applicable regulations and requirements for both camping and fishing prior to arriving and finding the way it used to be has changed. Bear baiting has begun and ATV users are asked to be mindful that recent rainfall amounts have caused previously dry areas to become saturated, making them susceptible to rutting and damage.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports area lakes have been quite active despite the up-and-down weather as of late. He also continues to work on wrapping up a wolf case from the previous deer-hunting season. During the week, Zavodnik investigated several aquatic plant management and lake access violations.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) continued monitoring angling and boating activities on area lakes. Area forest roads were checked. Public access sites were visited. Additional time was spent on equipment work. Wild rice monitoring is ongoing.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked angling and boating activity and the start of bear baiting. He also dealt with a trespass complaint. Enforcement action was taken on boating, fire and trespass violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring ATV, fishing, boating, and AIS activity. ATV activity remains high. Anglers reported moderate success. Few bear hunters were observed for the start of bear baiting.
