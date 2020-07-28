District 5 — Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports multiple reports of nuisance animals and injured animals were taken this past week, ranging from black bear to eagles and a pelican. The remainder of the week was spent focusing on ATV use, angling, boating, and aquatic invasive species. Anglers are finding fish in between uncooperative weather systems. The resorts and public access sites continue to see steady traffic.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports fishing activities have slowed and fishing success remains poor. ATV activities continue to be monitored. Equipment work continues. Area forest roads and public access sites continue to be monitored.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) focused his patrol time on boat and water safety around the Cook and Tower areas. A handful of contacts made throughout the week were found to have an insufficient number of wearable life jackets on board their watercraft, and a few anglers were also observed angling without a license. While Zavodnik was waiting for the remaining anglers to come off the lake, he observed what looked like a boat traversing across the lake in the dark. He eventually encountered the person, who was found to be operating a watercraft without navigational lights nearly two hours past the required time. Zavodnik also responded to a single vehicle car crash in the Cook area late Saturday evening. Zavodnik, the State Patrol, and other local agencies assisted with extrication in the multiple-fatality crash.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders and followed up on open cases. A citation was issued for littering, after identifying
the responsible people who dumped a large amount of fish carcasses in two locations near Chisholm. A complaint of PWC operators who were on their phones, lying on their backs, and nearly hit a pontoon was wrapped up with enforcement action. Bozovsky found one of the suspects committing a different PWC speed violation and spoke to him about the earlier careless operating act. He then dealt with the second responsible party the following day. The other individual had been stopped by Bozovsky in May for a speed violation. In another matter, he found an individual who was so intoxicated that an ambulance was summoned to transport the person. Assistance was provided to the Hibbing Police Department with a fight call. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no license in possession, indecent exposure, OHV trespass, and a number of boating, PWC and ATV violations.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.