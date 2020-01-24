District 5 - Eveleth area
TUESDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports snowmobile activity was at a minimum in the area, even though trails are in great shape after the recent snowstorm. Perhaps, though, that's what kept people away this past weekend. Ice fishing and spearing on Rainy Lake are also slow, which is typical in January. A few animal-related complaints were handled as well.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) worked trapping and snowmobile enforcement this past week. Trapping complaints were taken and followed up on. Complaints of loud exhaust on snowmobiles were heard and complaint areas were monitored. Background investigation work continues, and equipment repairs were handled.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports heavy snow fell over the weekend in the area. Lake conditions (heavy snow and slush) make travel conditions very poor with little activity noted. The trout opener on remote lakes accessed by snowmobile was a non-event no angling activity was noted. The yearly problem of displaying snowmobile registration continues. Tickets continue to be issued to address this.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time patrolling the area snowmobile trails. With the increased amount of snowfall as of late, trails have been in excellent condition around the Cook, Tower, and Quad Cities area. Zavodnik and CO McGowan worked together over the weekend patrolling Lake Vermilion and area trails. They also checked a handful of anglers as well, many of whom reported the bite has really slowed down since the last big snow fall. Violations encountered over the week included expired registration, failure to display registration numbers on a snowmobile, operating without proper equipment, excessive speed, unattended lines, no license in possession, failure to transfer ownership within 15 days of purchase, and failure to stop at a roadway.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent the past week on snowmobile enforcing speed and registration violations. He assisted a few motorists who got stuck on the bad roads.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, snowmobile riders, and the winter trout opener. Trout anglers were greeted with about 9 inches of new snow on the opener, which resulted in fewer anglers than usual. Some trout lakes had no anglers, but others checked had some fine rainbow trout brought to the ice. Enforcement action was taken for a traffic violation and angling and snowmobile violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, spearing, trapping, and snowmobiling activity. Recent snowfall improved riding conditions but also increased slush on area lakes. Anglers report varying ice conditions with as few 4 inches found on some lakes. Snowmobilers are reminded to slow down and consider the amount of snow we have may be covering hazards that normally could be seen.
