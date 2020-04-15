District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports boat and water safety, fishing, and invasive species enforcement on the Rainy River is where most of the work activities occurred throughout the past week. Activity was relatively slow as the major tributaries let loose of the ice pack, which made it difficult to fish. Recreational vehicle traffic has increased throughout the week and people are reminded to respect the trails/roads as the frost comes out and the trails get soft. Also, anybody under the age of 18 whether a passenger or operator need to wear an approved DOT/SNELL helmet.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) fielded miscellaneous wild animal-related complaints and concerns. Slatinski checked spring beaver trappers who reported lots of activity as the spring thaw continues and beaver begin their spring construction projects. Area waterways were monitored and anglers checked as more rivers and streams shed their icy cocoon. Equipment maintenance was tended to.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time working OHV and angling enforcement over the past week. A sharp increase in ATV activity has been observed around the area, attributing this to warmer weather as well as schools being closed for the time being. Zavodnik wants to remind all OHV operators to once again become familiar with the regulations including but not limited to age requirements, prohibited areas of travel, and registration. Time was also spent on the Rainy River during the weekend. Angling activity was sparse and those who were checked reported a slow bite. Zavodnik and CO Aaron Larson recovered an unmanned boat that was observed floating down the river early Saturday morning. The partially submerged boat was successfully brought ashore and the owner was notified. Enforcement action taken over the week included a variety of OHV violations, unattended line, expired watercraft registration, license violations, and illegal transport of fish.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked spring beaver trapping, ATVs, OHMs, the state park, and OHV trespassing complaints. He found a dead trumpeter swan and determined the cause of death. Fishing activity was non-existent as ice was becoming unsafe, however OHVs were anxious to get out and made up for the lack of anglers. Enforcement action was taken on unregistered OHM and several OHV trespass violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Area lakes continue to slowly open up. ATV riders are reminded it is their responsibility to learn areas that are open to ATVs before venturing out. Broughten also investigated multiple littering complaints and checked compliance with an aeration permit.
