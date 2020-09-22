District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a busy opening weekend of the small-game hunting and deer archery seasons. People were also out attempting to catch sturgeon on the Rainy River. Additional activities included ATV enforcement, assisting local law enforcement with an abduction/kidnapping/pursuit, attending firearms training, and assisting with presidential security in Bemidji. Enforcement action for past week included illegal-length walleyes, angling with extra lines, and license violations.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) attended annual training in Hibbing. Slatinski also responded to an ongoing bear complaint and coordinated with a local hunter in an attempt to provide some relief for the affected residents and businesses. He traveled to Bemidji to assist with a presidential campaign visit to the area. Slatinski reports the small-game opener had more than the usual number of hunters observed and opening day success seemed to be up from previous years. An increase in dispersed camping activity was also noted.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports boating and angling activity continue to be monitored. Big-game and small-game activity were checked. Public access sites continue to be monitored and equipment work was completed. Spare time was spent returning phone calls, issuing permits, and completing various administrative tasks.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports a busy week of monitoring bear, deer, and small-game hunting. Birds were scarce during the busy opening weekend, as most hunters were found to be without a grouse. Despite the low harvest rate, many people were happy to be out enjoying the nice weather. Zavodnik also patrolled area lakes, and most anglers reported an uptick in the crappie and walleye bite as of late. He also assisted local law enforcement with the ATVAM event as well as an assault involving a victim being pepper sprayed by the suspect, who was under the influence.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the small-game and archery deer openers, ongoing hunting seasons, anglers and boaters. He also attended training. Bozovsky issued a resource protection notification for fill placed in a bog and worked details in Lake County and Bemidji. Fewer-than-anticipated grouse hunters hit the woods for the opener, but those who showed up managed to bag some birds. Enforcement action was taken for unlawful transport of small game, littering and a number of ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, hunting, and ATV activity. Fishing success remained limited. Grouse-hunter numbers appeared higher than expected, although hunters also reported limited success. Many hunters reported flushing grouse but due to the amount of foliage still on the trees it was difficult to see birds. Few archery hunters were observed taking to the woods for opening of archery deer season. ATV activity remained high. Broughten fielded calls regarding nuisance bears, timber theft, and trespass. He also assisted with the ATVAM event in Embarrass.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.